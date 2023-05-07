Jeremy Renner shares health update on Instagram, Ryan Reynolds shows support

The Hollywood star was severely injured in a snowplow accident in January

By ANI Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 2:27 PM

Jeremy Renner is trying hard to get back to normalcy. The actor posted two videos on Instagram recently showing his training and updating his fans about his recovery process after the snowplow accident earlier this year.

"UPDATE: I've decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive," Renner said in the caption of the post.

"The body is miraculous.... Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc.)," Renner continued. "Encouraged after this warm up to press on (don't tell my PT).

In the short clip, Renner could be seen using a pulley connected to a machine as he did several exercises to work out his leg muscles despite his fractured tibia.

Several of the star's friends cheered him including Ryan Reynolds who wrote, "That's the stuff!!!"

Renner's fellow Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D costar Clark Gregg commented, "Let's go!!!!

In a separate post, he's shown using a walker before cutting to himself striding smoothly along as he attempts his comeback to normal motion.

"My PT made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time! #onefootinfrontoftheother, " he wrote in the caption.

In a recent interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer, Renner detailed exactly how the January 1 incident occurred, revealing that he was run over by his 14,330-pound Sno-Cat after attempting to jump back in the vehicle to save his nephew, Variety reported.

Renner said that he and his 27-year-old nephew, Alex, were attempting to tow a Ford Raptor out of the snow with his snow plow. As Alex undid the chain connecting the two vehicles after successfully getting it out of the snow, Renner's plow began to slide on the ice. Worried for his nephew's safety, Renner stuck one foot out of the plow to look back at Alex, neglecting to set the parking brake. That's when he lost his footing and fell out of the vehicle's cab.

"I just happened to be the dummy standing on the dang track a little bit, seeing if my nephew was there. You shouldn't be outside the vehicle when you're operating it, you know what I mean? It's like driving a car with one foot out of the car," Renner said. "But it is what it was. And it's my mistake, and I paid for it." ANI