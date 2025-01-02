Jeremy Renner marks his 'ReBirthday' on second anniversary of snowplow accident

Welcoming the new year Hollywood star Jeremy Renner penned a poignant Instagram post to honour his "rebirthday" on the second anniversary of the snowplow accident that nearly killed him.

"Happy New Year blessings to you all.... ringing in my second 'ReBirthday' today I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again. Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder... I literally owe you my life," Renner wrote, expressing gratitude to those who saved his life.

"All my heart goes out to my beautiful, brave nephew and the angels (my neighbours) who jumped to my aid and endured the chaos for 45 long minutes on the icy asphalt New Years morning. I'm so sorry all the haunting images I imprinted on you all (I'll spare you all from the meat grinding images," he added.

Renner was in critical condition two years ago after being struck and crushed by a seven-ton snowplow at his compound near Reno on January 1. The area near Renner's mountain vacation home had weathered a blizzard, so the actor -- who had hosted family for the holiday -- hopped into the vehicle to clear the area and tow his car, which was parked on an icy road.