  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 29, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 7, 1447 | Fajr 04:53 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.2°C

Jennifer Lopez thinks divorce from Ben Affleck was the 'best thing'

The actor and pop idol recounted in an interview that the separation changed her life forever and enabled her to grow in a way she needed to

Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 2:06 PM

Top Stories

UAE visit visa rules: New minimum salary requirement to sponsor family, friends

UAE visit visa rules: New minimum salary requirement to sponsor family, friends

UAE announces four new visit visa categories, amendments to entry permit

UAE announces four new visit visa categories, amendments to entry permit

Dubai gold prices at record high, moving towards Dh500 per gram

Dubai gold prices at record high, moving towards Dh500 per gram

Jennifer Lopez discussed her divorce from Ben Affleck and how it impacted her.

The actor-singer called her split from Affleck and the personal insight she gleaned during that time "the best thing that ever happened to me", according to People.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

16 national roads in the Philippines remain closed due to recent storms

thumb-image

One year after 'Devara', sequel announced to NTR Jr, Jahnvi Kapoor movie

thumb-image

Low pressure system develops over Arabian Sea; will UAE be affected?

thumb-image

Dubai: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road at Water Canal Bridge; delays expected

thumb-image

Watch: Sheikh Mohamed receives OpenAI CEO, discusses UAE's artificial intelligence vision

 

"Because it changed me," Lopez further explained. "It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow," she was quoted as saying by People.

Affleck serves as an executive producer on Lopez's new film, Kiss of the Spider Woman. The project premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the same month the former pair finalised their divorce.

Recalling working on the film and dealing with ups and downs in her life, she said, "It was a really tough time. Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, oh, you know, 'How do I reconcile this?' "

Affleck and Lopez initially met in 2002 and began dating. After ending their engagement in 2004, they both pursued other relationships and started families of their own, according to People.

The musician was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and they are parents to twins Max and Emme. The actor, meanwhile, was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they have three kids together: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, and they married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022. They later celebrated their nuptials with a ceremony in Georgia in front of friends and family a month later.

The pair eventually decided to split, and Lopez filed for divorce exactly two years later, citing irreconcilable differences, reported People.

In August, a source reported that Lopez is doing well and focusing on her career, which includes promoting her passion project, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

"This is the movie she filmed last year in New York when she and Ben were going through a difficult time. She's come a long way since. She's very happy and just grateful for her life," the insider said.

Kiss of the Spider Woman, also starring Diego Luna and Tonatiuh, is a film adaptation of the 1993 Broadway classic, which in turn was based on the 1976 novel by Manuel Puig.