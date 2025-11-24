Jennifer Lopez dazzles in Manish Malhotra saree at Indian wedding

International superstar Jennifer Lopez lit up Udaipur on Sunday night, delivering a spectacular performance at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding reception party, leaving guests enthralled by her high energy and star power.

The singer delivered a high-octane show as she blended her global hits like Waiting for Tonight, Play, Save Me Tonight, On the Floor, and Get Right, among others, further teaming them up with her captivating dance moves.

In visuals going popular on social media, audiences were seen grooving along to her chart-toppers, creating an electrifying atmosphere that reflected both celebration and sheer entertainment.

Several clips from the function, including those of JLo's performance from last night, were shared on social media.

For the performance, Lopez chose a mix of stunning, bold outfits, including a black dress with cut-out designs and long boots, followed by a shimmery golden bodysuit paired with matching knee-high boots. Fans were equally delighted to see Jennifer Lopez performing live and with such high energy.

Prior to her performance, Lopez added a touch of ethnic flair to her visit by wearing a beautiful saree for the wedding ceremony. With her signature charisma, the singer was dressed in an embellished saree in the shades of rose gold from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. She paired the outfit with a matching blouse and emerald jewellery from the same label.

Over the weekend, JLo arrived in India for the star-studded wedding celebrations of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju. Visuals of JLo greeting the Indian paps as she exited the airport have been circulating on the internet since she touched down in India.