Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on dating rumours with Brett Goldstein

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has finally addressed the ongoing rumours swirling around her dating life, especially after she was recently linked with her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein.

In a recent interview, the duo was asked about their off-screen relationship, to which JLo cleared the air.

"There is never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody that they don't try and put me with the person," Jennifer Lopez said, as quoted by Billboard.

Adding further, her co-star Brett Goldstein quipped, "I think if you stand near her, that's what happens."

Noting how she has linked with multiple names over time, Lopez said, "All these people that they put me with. I think I was with Kevin Costner this year; there were a lot of people. It happens all the time."

Lopez strongly asserted that she and Goldstein are "not dating."

This came after multiple media reports surfaced online, teasing the actors budding romance.

According to a Page Six report, a source shared, "Lopez and Goldstein kept things professional on set while filming, but their chemistry was undeniable."

"They tried to keep things low-key during the months while filming, but flirted here and there on set, and they definitely had a strong connection. Everyone saw them getting very cosy together at the wrap party, and it was obvious they were into each other," the source added.

The source also revealed that the co-stars even went for a night out in early 2025, continuing, "Once filming wrapped, they were free to take things further and dated for quite some time."

However, the connection eventually lost momentum, as the source mentioned, "They liked spending time together, and Brett made her happy. But things just sort of fizzled out between them since last year."

Coming to Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's Office Romance, it is set to premiere on Netflix on June 5.