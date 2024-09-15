Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite for family outing

Jennifer Lopez (L) and Ben Affleck (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 10:53 AM Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 10:54 AM

Actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen together for the first time since Lopez filed for divorce, marking a significant moment for the high-profile couple.

The duo stepped out for a blended family outing on September 14, providing a glimpse into their co-parenting dynamics post-separation, according to E! News.

The former couple was reportedly spotted arriving at a Los Angeles hotel with their children.

As per E! News, Affleck, 52, and Lopez, 55, were accompanied by his children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner--15-year-old Seraphina and 12-year-old Samuel--as well as Lopez's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Affleck was seen in a casual blue button-down shirt, jeans, and sneakers, while Lopez wore a stylish black crop top paired with high-waisted dark blue flare jeans.

The pair was also photographed inside an SUV, with Affleck behind the wheel and Lopez seated beside him.

Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024, a little over two years after their marriage, which followed a rekindled romance.

In her filing, Lopez indicated that the couple had been separated since April 2024, according to E! News.

This family outing comes just a week after Lopez attended the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival's premiere of Unstoppable alone.

Affleck, who remained in Los Angeles, was not present at the event.