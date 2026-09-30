Jennifer Lawrence to star in Zach Cregger's sci-fi 'The Flood'

Actor Jennifer Lawrence will star in Zach Cregger's buzzy sci-fi thriller 'The Flood'. It is set to release on August 11, 2028, Variety reported.

According to the outlet, Amblin Entertainment serves as producer alongside Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment. Plot details and further casting remain under wraps.

Lawrence, an Academy Award winner for 2012’s 'Silver Linings Playbook,' brings some serious prestige to Cregger’s latest genre play.

Probably best known for her breakout as the face of 'The Hunger Games' franchise, Lawrence’s most recent film credits are 'Die My Love' with Robert Pattinson, Gene Stupnitsky’s rom-com 'No Hard Feelings', and the A24 drama 'Causeway.'

One of her other upcoming projects includes the Martin Scorsese thriller 'What Happens at Night'. She will also appear in the upcoming 'Hunger Games' prequel 'Sunrise on the Reaping'.

According to the outlet, 'The Flood' sees Cregger reunite with Warner Bros. after 2025 horror mystery 'Weapons.'

A follow-up to his 2022 breakout 'Barbarian', the film was a commercial and critical success, grossing 270 million USD worldwide off a budget of less than 40 million USD.

The film also earned Amy Madigan a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as the evil Aunt Gladys, who, in the film, steals a classroom full of children in the middle of the night right under the noses of their manic teacher and overprotective parents, reported Variety.

“Mike, Pam and the whole Warner Bros. New Line team were an absolute dream to collaborate with on ‘Weapons,’ and I couldn’t be happier to dive in with them again. Jennifer is one of a kind, and I’m beyond excited to see her in this role,” Cregger said, as quoted by Variety.