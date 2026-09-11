Jennifer Lawrence makes Instagram debut, says negative comments could make her quit

Jennifer Lawrence has officially joined Instagram, but she has already made it clear that negative comments could send her straight back off the platform.

The 36 year old actress launched her public account under the handle @jlaw on September 9, revealing in her bio that her preferred username, @jenniferlawrence, was already taken.

In her first video post, Jennifer addressed her decision to finally give Instagram a try after years of largely staying away from public social media.

“So yeah, I am giving it a shot. If anyone says anything negative, I will quit immediately, no questions asked,” she said.

“If anyone thinks something mean, I’ll know. I’ll know and I’ll quit.”

The post quickly took off, receiving more than 2.3 million likes in less than 24 hours.

Jennifer continued the joke on her Instagram Story, asking followers to think twice before leaving anything unkind.

“Please be mindful that any mean or aggressive comments can negatively affect the baby,” she wrote, before revealing: “It’s me. I’m the baby.”

Her arrival on Instagram marks a major change for the Hunger Games star, who has previously spoken about why she preferred to stay away from posting publicly.

In a 2018 interview, Jennifer revealed that she used Instagram privately but preferred to observe rather than post.

“I’m on it, but I’m a voyeur: I watch, I don’t speak,” she said at the time.

She had been even more opposed to social media earlier in her career, saying in a 2014 BBC Radio 1 interview that she would “never get Twitter”.

Despite her warnings, Jennifer’s arrival on Instagram has already attracted millions of followers.

Within around 24 hours, the actress had more than 1.5 million followers, with that number growing to around 3.5 million by September 11.

For now, Jennifer appears willing to give life as a public Instagram user a chance, provided the comments stay friendly.