Jennifer Lawrence brings back 'Hunger Games' salute to encourage US voters

Jennifer Lawrence brought back a familiar moment from The Hunger Games as she encouraged Americans to vote in the US midterm elections on November 3.

The 36-year-old actress, who played Katniss Everdeen in the film franchise, shared a photograph of herself making the character's famous three-finger salute on Instagram.

Jennifer accompanied the photo with a reference to a line from the 2014 film The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1.

"Midterms BB. Don't forget who burns with us," she wrote, encouraging her followers to vote.

The actress also included a link to vote.org, where followers could find information about their nearest polling station.

The three-finger salute became one of the franchise's most recognisable symbols, representing solidarity and resistance against the Capitol.

Jennifer's message referenced a scene in which Katniss addresses President Snow after an attack on a hospital, marking an important moment in her role as the face of the rebellion.

While the actress encouraged her 8.7 million Instagram followers to participate in the elections, she did not publicly endorse a political party or candidate in the post.

Jennifer was not the only celebrity encouraging Americans to vote.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo also shared a voting reminder on social media, while Bruce Springsteen posted a video encouraging people to make their voices heard.

Other celebrities, including Kerry Washington and Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, shared photos of themselves wearing "I Voted" stickers.

The post also comes ahead of Jennifer's return to The Hunger Games franchise in the upcoming film Sunrise on the Reaping.

The actress is set to reprise her role as Katniss Everdeen, joining returning cast members Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 20, marking another appearance for Jennifer in the franchise that helped establish her Hollywood career.