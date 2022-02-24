Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney welcome their first child

Author George R.R. Martin announced on his personal blog that ‘House of the Dragon’ has wrapped production on its debut 10-episode season
Entertainment4 days ago
Congratulations are in order as actor Jennifer Lawrence has been blessed with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.
According to public records obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actor has welcomed her baby in Los Angeles County. The exact date she gave birth -- and the sex of the baby -- are unknown.
This is Lawrence’s first child with her husband, art gallery owner Cooke Maroney, whom she married at the famed Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island in October 2019. Page Six broke the news of Lawrence and Maroney’s relationship in June 2018.
The couple confirmed they were expecting in September 2021.
During a December 2021 visit to The Late Show, a pregnant Lawrence joked that she spent much of her three-year hiatus from acting between the sheets. That same month, she returned to the public eye, walking the red carpet for the Don’t Look Up premiere.
The couple currently has a home in Manhattan, but have been seen house-hunting throughout New York, perhaps seeking a larger unit for their expanding family. They also have a home in Beverly Hills.
Author George R.R. Martin announced on his personal blog that ‘House of the Dragon’ has wrapped production on its debut 10-episode season
Entertainment4 days ago
Last year, the Bollywood star was appointed NBA’s brand ambassador from India
Entertainment5 days ago
In a lawsuit, Brad Pitt says the couple had agreed they would never sell their interests in Miraval without the other’s consent
Entertainment5 days ago
Garner, a two-time Emmy winner for her work on 'Ozark', says this was the hardest she’s ever worked
Entertainment5 days ago
The film, titled 'Uru', narrates how Indian expatriates have embraced the Arab culture and feel at home in the Gulf countries
Entertainment5 days ago
Going OTT with binges
Entertainment6 days ago
Face covering requirements will vary at the event on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood
Entertainment6 days ago
Abdu Rozik sings
Entertainment6 days ago