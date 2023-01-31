Jennifer Aniston wears Manish Malhotra lehenga in 'Murder Mystery 2' streaming March 31 in UAE

She worked with some of Hollywood's most elite directors in a film career that preceded her full-time move to television
Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston turned desi girl in Murder Mystery 2 as she flaunted a lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra in the trailer released on Monday evening.
Jennifer is stunning in an embellished ivory lehenga, accessorised with traditional jewellery. Adam Sandler is seen in ethnic wear as well, an ivory sherwani.
The actors also shared the trailer on their respective Instagram accounts. They captioned the post, "We're baa-aack.....March 31!! @netflixfilm." Reacting to the post, Manish's label, Manish Malhotra World dropped a white heart emoji.
Manish posted stories on his Instagram account from various sources, confirming the news.
Filmmaker Karan Johar commented on Instagram, "Go Manish!!!!! It's your lehenga."
Murdery Mystery 2 releases March 31 on Netflix.
