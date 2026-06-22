'He was a father figure to me': Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to director James Burrows

Actress Jennifer Aniston paid a heartfelt tribute to popular sitcom Friends director James Burrows, who passed away on Friday. He was 85.

The actress penned a heartwarming note for James Burrows, describing the filmmaker as a "father figure" in his life.

"Papa Burrows. The hardest thing about writing this is that you spent a lifetime making people feel loved, and now it feels impossible to put all of that love into a few paragraphs," Aniston wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "He called us his 'kids'... 'Where are the kids?' 'Let's see if the kids can make the joke work.' No pressure. His own incredible children were generous enough to share him with all of us who were lucky enough to experience his unicorn presence. He was a father figure to me. He always checked in on me. He worried about me, celebrated me, taught me, guided me, and held me through the hardest times and the best of times. He spoiled us rotten."

The actress shared her learnings from the late director.

"Most of all, he taught us, the kids, how important it is to love and respect one another. To take care of each other. To have each other's backs and support each other, no matter what. And we did just that. I miss your voice. I miss your laugh. I miss your brilliance. Wherever you are, I hope someone is asking, "Where are the kids?"

Burrows passed away on Friday, with his family confirming the news. "We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James 'Jimmy' Burrows, who passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his loving family. For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history," the family said in a statement.

According to the outlet, Burrows is often credited as the father of the modern sitcom. Along with his stint on Friends, he also co-created the iconic '80s comedy Cheers, directed 75 episodes of Taxi and helmed every episode of Will & Grace from 1998 to 2020.