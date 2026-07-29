Jennifer Aniston to star as single mom in new comedy 'Naughty'

Jennifer Aniston is set to lead Olivia Wilde's upcoming Universal comedy Naughty, with Peter Dinklage joining the cast as Santa Claus, according to Variety.

Aniston will play Mallory, a single mother whose only chance of securing custody of her son from her "gaslighting trash-bag ex" is to find Santa Claus and convince him to testify in her divorce hearing.

Wilde, whose latest directorial effort The Invite recently premiered, directs the film from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden, who also wrote the original spec script.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Naughty was first announced in 2023 and has been described as "Bridesmaids set in the North Pole."

The film is produced by LuckyChap, the production company led by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Milan Popelka, alongside Wilde and Warden.

Universal has scheduled Naughty for a theatrical release on November 5, 2027.

The announcement comes shortly after Apple confirmed that The Morning Show, starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will conclude with its fifth season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple announced on Thursday, July 23, that the already renewed fifth season will be the Emmy-winning drama's last when it returns in 2027.

The series was renewed in September 2025, just hours before its fourth season premiered.

A premiere date for the fifth and final season has not yet been announced.