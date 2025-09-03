  • search in Khaleej Times


Jennifer Aniston has a surprising confession for why she never attended the Met Gala

The actor, who has been quite a staple at the Oscars, Emmys, and the Golden Globes, never accepted the invitation for one of the biggest fashion events

Published: Wed 3 Sept 2025, 12:16 PM

Jennifer Aniston, known for her celebrated acting career and simple yet impactful fashion sense, has revealed why she has never attended the Met Gala.

Aniston, who has been quite a staple at the Oscars, Emmys, and the Golden Globes, never accepted the invitation for one of the biggest fashion events. In a recent interview, the We're the Millers star shared that the feeling of attending the Met Gala makes her feel overwhelmed.

"It's the getting ready, the putting on the dress. I'm a 'jeans and flip-flops and tank top' kind of girl. I love dressing up too, but for me it's a mental game of...' Let's get dressed up, put on a fancy dress, makeup, get your hair all 'purdy' and go sit in a big room with your peers.'"

"Everyone's there to celebrate each other and have some fun, but I get nervous," she was quoted as saying by Page Six.

During the conversation, Aniston further confessed that she has had a complicated relationship with red carpets and called out those who criticise the attendees.

"Some people find it like a sport where they build you up and then they love to tear you down. What's the reason why people do it? Who knows? But I just try as best I can because it doesn't do you any good," she shared.

Notably, the Friends actor is not the only Hollywood celebrity to have never attended the Met Gala.

The likes of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Mariah Carey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Meryl Streep, and Adele, among others, are yet to ascend the famous steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year, the 2025 Met Gala took place on May 5, celebrating the theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Aniston is set to reprise her award-winning role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show, with the fourth season premiering on September 17. She also has Horrible Bosses 3 in the pipeline. ANI