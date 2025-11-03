  • search in Khaleej Times
Jennifer Aniston confirms relationship with Jim Curtis

The 'Friends' and 'The Morning Show' star shared a black-and-white picture with her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, on the occasion of his birthday

Published: Mon 3 Nov 2025, 11:13 AM

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has made her relationship Instagram official. The Friends star melted hearts when she shared a black-and-white picture with her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, on the occasion of his birthday.

Aniston took to Instagram to share the picture with her fans on Sunday. In the photo, Curtis can be seen smiling, while Aniston can be seen cutely wrapping her arms around him from behind. "Happy birthday, my love," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Cherished."

Soon after the actress dropped the picture, fans bombarded the comments section with excitement. One fan wrote, "You are GLOWING! You go, girl, you have us cheering for you forever and always." Another added, "I cannot even explain how happy I am to see you happy, my Jen Jen." "This post just made my whole week, and it's not even Monday yet," wrote a third.

The post comes after the actress, 56, and Curtis were first linked in July, after being spotted together on a yacht. Since then, the couple has been seen at various outings, including The Morning Show season 4 premiere in September and a dinner date with Aniston's longtime friend Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka in August, according to People.

According to the publication, the two were introduced to each other by a mutual friend.

"[They are] casually dating and having fun," a source told People at the time. "They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work," the source said, referring to Curtis' career as an author and life coach. "He's very different from anyone she's dated before."

Curtis, who has worked in the health and wellness space for over 20 years, focuses on helping people "step into the fullest version of themselves." A source earlier revealed that his influence has been good for Aniston, helping her "slow down" and find more balance.

"She's so used to going 100 miles an hour while balancing projects," said the source. "He's helped her turn inward and slow down a bit. He really appreciates and feels proud of everything she's built."