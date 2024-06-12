Jenna Mirza Mattison to adapt Anita Moorjani's 'Dying To Be Me'

The emotional video opens with a shot of her late father, Ashok Chopra, singing along to the Bollywood classic Sawan ke Mahine me from the 1964 movie Sharabi
Actor, screenwriter and director Jenna Mirza Mattison is working on an adaptation of Dying to Be Me, Anita Moorjani’s bestselling memoir, reports Deadline.
Published by Hay House Inc. in September 2014, the memoir describes how Moorjani was miraculously healed of deadly cancer, just days after a near-death experience. After fighting cancer for years, the author's body began shutting down.
As her organs deteriorated, she went through a near-death experience in which she discovered the true source of her condition. When Moorjani regained consciousness, her health improved so quickly that she was discharged from the hospital with no evidence of cancer in her body.
The film has been in development since 2020.
ALSO READ:
The emotional video opens with a shot of her late father, Ashok Chopra, singing along to the Bollywood classic Sawan ke Mahine me from the 1964 movie Sharabi
In the video, the duo is seen re-enacting the famous dialogue
Ranbir Kapoor's co-star in the upcoming film
From arcades to escape rooms and karting, there are several indoor facilities to visit this summer
They will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in December
People in her neighbourhood complained of a foul smell coming from the house, following which, they informed the police
There are three new songs on the extended record