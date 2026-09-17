Look: Jemima Khan shares inside photos from her wedding

Jemima Goldsmith has shared photos from her wedding to Cameron O’Reilly, giving followers a closer look at their celebrations.

The 52-year-old film producer posted a series of photos on Instagram, revealing that the couple married on September 12 and thanking those who helped make the day special.

“Thank you to everyone who made this day so very special & happy for both of us,” she wrote.

Jemima also revealed the roles their family members had on the day, with their children taking on several of the main parts in the ceremony.

Cameron’s daughters Sasha and Tara O’Reilly were among her bridesmaids, while Jemima’s stepdaughter Tyrian White served as maid of honour.

Her sons, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, walked her up the aisle, while Cameron’s sons Elliot and Oscar O’Reilly were his best men.

For the ceremony, Jemima wore an Oscar de la Renta wedding dress, which could be seen in the photos she shared from the day.

The wedding brought together members of both families, with several of Jemima’s nephews also serving as ushers alongside Cameron’s brothers Gavin and Tony O’Reilly.

Jemima and Cameron’s marriage comes after reports of their engagement emerged earlier this year.

Cameron is an Irish-Australian financier and the son of the late businessman Sir Anthony O’Reilly. Jemima was previously married to former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, with whom she shares Sulaiman and Kasim.

Her latest Instagram post offered a more personal look at the wedding, with Jemima choosing to focus much of her message on thanking the family and friends who were part of the day.