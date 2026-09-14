Jemima Goldsmith remarries at 52, 22 years after Imran Khan divorce

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan’s ex-prime minister Imran Khan, has married Irish-Australian financier and film producer Cameron O’Reilly, according to Hindustan Times

Goldsmith’s brother, Ben Goldsmith, confirmed that the couple married on Saturday, while his wife, Jemima Jones, marked the occasion in an online post, writing: “What a happy day!”

The 52-year-old producer and screenwriter had reportedly been dating O’Reilly, 62, for just over a year. The couple are believed to have met through their work in film and media, and have since split their time between Goldsmith’s home in west London and O’Reilly’s residence in Switzerland.

O’Reilly is the son of the late Irish media magnate Sir Anthony O’Reilly. He has worked in investment and media, and is now involved in producing films and documentaries.

Goldsmith was married to former cricketer and Pakistani political leader Khan from 1995 until 2004. They share two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim.

Following their divorce, Goldsmith built a career in journalism and film production. She co-wrote the 2022 romantic comedy What’s Love Got to Do with It?, starring Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson.

The wedding comes nearly a year after the death of Goldsmith’s mother, Lady Annabel Goldsmith.