Until now, never has an actor who was cast as James Bond overshadowed the iconic spy-thriller film franchise. Beginning with Sean Connery, who played the MI6 commander in the 1960s and 70s to Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, all the Bond actors were relatively unknown in tinsel town until their casting made them household names around the world.

This week, the franchise made an exception to that rule.

When Robert Pattinson, 40, was cast as the MI6 agent, eyebrows went up around the world. Not only was Pattinson part of some of Hollywood's biggest film franchises such as the Twilight, Batman and Dune,

The organisation exercising creative oversight over the film franchise, Amazon MGM Studios, explained it as an "obvious choice" despite the initial hesitation. Amazon MGM Studios also co-owns the famed film franchise

"Initially, I would say we were slightly biased ‌a ⁠little against him just because he's already so famous," Bezos, the executive chairman of the tech giant Amazon, said at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference on Tuesday.

Despite worries that Pattinson might be too famous for the role, Bezos said his performance made the choice obvious. "We sort of thought, you know, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was ​so obvious. He ​is James Bond."

The comments came a day after Pattinson was announced as the new Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig, who portrayed the MI6's superspy in five films over a span of 15 years.

'Heavily involved' in Bond

And then Bezos dropped a surprise: he was heavily involved in the casting for Bond, with the final pick made three days before the announcement.

"I was heavily involved," ⁠Bezos said. "We got together on Friday to spend a couple ​of hours looking at all the screening tests and reviewing all ​of that."

Pattinson was among the latest to have screen tested for the role among other Bond hopefuls, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor.

According to Bezos, there were five finalists who went through "real, old-fashioned screen tests". He said the finalists acted out different scenes in full costume, with real sets and other actors.

While Bond alum Pierce Brosnan had backed Turner for the role, Gary Oldman felt Lowden could be an apt choice.

What Pattinson said

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson had said in a statement earlier this week.

"I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me," Pattinson, the star of films such as the Twilight series, The Batman and Tenet, said. "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

Acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, is set to direct the upcoming James Bond film, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay.

While the film's title remains under wraps, it's expected to arrive in cinemas in 2028. An exact release date has yet to be announced.