Jean-Charles Levy on his next film: 'It's about the beginning of the war in Ukraine'

French producer Jean-Charles Lévy has revealed that his next film will focus on the early days of the war in Ukraine, exploring themes of propaganda and information warfare.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the International Emmy Awards semi-final judging round in Abu Dhabi, Lévy shared details about the project, which is currently in post-production.

"It's about the beginning of the war in Ukraine," he said.

The producer added that the film examines the role of propaganda and manipulation during the conflict and aims to raise awareness about how information can shape public perception during times of war.

According to Lévy, filming wrapped around two and a half months ago and the project is now being edited.

Asked when audiences can expect to see the film, he said the release timeline will largely depend on the festival circuit.

"I think first quarter of next year. It depends on the festivals," he said.

Lévy is known for producing a range of international film and television projects, including The Love Punch. Throughout his career, he has worked across multiple genres and markets, building a reputation for bringing internationally focused stories to the screen.

The producer was in Abu Dhabi as one of the judges participating in the International Emmy Awards semi-final judging round, hosted by Pyramedia Group.

Reflecting on the experience, Lévy said one of the most rewarding aspects of serving on the jury was discovering filmmakers and actors he may not have otherwise encountered.

"These are filmmakers and actors that I would never have seen if I was not here," he said.

"It is very interesting to open yourself to a different way of filmmaking and series-making and to discover new actors and directors that you are not exposed to in your everyday life."

Lévy also praised the international makeup of the judging panel.

"The jury was super nice. The other jurors were people I didn't know and I was very excited to meet," he said.

"They were all very competent professionals from different parts of the world."

The International Emmy Awards recognise excellence in television programming produced and initially aired outside the United States, with semi-final judging rounds taking place in cities around the world before nominees and winners are selected later in the year.