Jayasurya, Anna Ben win best actor, actress at Kerala State Film Awards

The winners for the Kerala State Film Awards 2021 was announced on Saturday, and Jayasurya and Anna Ben have bagged the top honours.

Jayasurya won the best actor award for his performance in Vellam, while Anna Ben nabbed the best actress award for Kappela.

The Great Indian Kitchen won the award for best film, while its writer-director Jeo Baby was crowned best screenwriter. Ayyapanum Koshiyum was selected as the best popular movie.

Siddharth Siva won the award for best director.

Here is a full list of the award winners:

Best Actor: Jayasurya (Vellam)

Best Actress: Anna Ben (Kappela)

Best Film: The Great Indian Kitchen (Director: Jeo Baby)

Best Popular Film: Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Director: Sachy)

Best Director: Sidhartha Siva (Ennivar)

Best Screenwriter: Jeo Baby

Best Director (Debut): Muhammad Musthafa (Kappela)

Best Editor: Mahesh Narayanan (C U Soon)

Best Music Director: M Jayachandran (Sufiyum Sujatayum)

Best Singer (Male): Shahbaaz Aman

Best Singer (Female): Nithya Mammen

Best Lyricist: Anwar Ali

Best Art Direction: Santosh John

Best Dubbing Artists: Shobi Thilakan, Riya Saira