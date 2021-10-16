>
HOME > Entertainment

Jayasurya, Anna Ben win best actor, actress at Kerala State Film Awards

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 16, 2021

(Photo: Instagram)

'The Great Indian Kitchen' won the award for best film

The winners for the Kerala State Film Awards 2021 was announced on Saturday, and Jayasurya and Anna Ben have bagged the top honours.

Jayasurya won the best actor award for his performance in Vellam, while Anna Ben nabbed the best actress award for Kappela.

The Great Indian Kitchen won the award for best film, while its writer-director Jeo Baby was crowned best screenwriter. Ayyapanum Koshiyum was selected as the best popular movie.

Siddharth Siva won the award for best director.

Here is a full list of the award winners:

Best Actor: Jayasurya (Vellam)

Best Actress: Anna Ben (Kappela)

Best Film: The Great Indian Kitchen (Director: Jeo Baby)

Best Popular Film: Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Director: Sachy)

Best Director: Sidhartha Siva (Ennivar)

Best Screenwriter: Jeo Baby

Best Director (Debut): Muhammad Musthafa (Kappela)

Best Editor: Mahesh Narayanan (C U Soon)

Best Music Director: M Jayachandran (Sufiyum Sujatayum)

Best Singer (Male): Shahbaaz Aman

Best Singer (Female): Nithya Mammen

Best Lyricist: Anwar Ali

Best Art Direction: Santosh John

Best Dubbing Artists: Shobi Thilakan, Riya Saira




 
 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Holidays 2021

KT Morning Chat: Holiday for Prophet...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Sports

IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's...
khaleejtimes

Markets

Bitcoin tops $60,000 on US fund approval hopes

1 votes | 16 October 2021

khaleejtimes

Telecom

Etisalat to maintain its supremacy

1 votes | 16 October 2021

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

India: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh diagnosed with dengue

1 votes | 16 October 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE: 41,271 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

1 votes | 16 October 2021

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

India: I'm full-time, hands-on Congress president, says Sonia Gandhi

1 votes | 16 October 2021

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Kandahar mosque bombing death toll rises to 63

1 votes | 16 October 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Abu Dhabi: Flu vaccine campaign launched to protect residents

1 votes | 16 October 2021

khaleejtimes

Food and Dining

Food review: South-east Asian delights at Jade in Dubai

1 votes | 16 October 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 