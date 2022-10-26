Jaya Bachchan lashes out at paparazzi, netizens call her rude

The Bollywood actress is not a fan of paparazzi culture

By ANI Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 1:21 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 1:28 PM

The Bachchans on Monday hosted a party at their residence in Mumbai. To catch a glimpse of the guests who arrived at Amitabh Bachchan's house last night, shutterbugs stationed outside the megastar's bungalow.

Jaya Bachchan became angry on seeing cameramen gathered outside her house.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which she is seen chasing away the paps stationed outside the bungalow Pratiksha.

Jaya Bachchan's behaviour towards the shutterbugs did not go down well with a section of social media users.

"She is so rude," a netizen commented.

"Please leave her alone. She does not know how to talk," wrote another.

Recently, in a conversation with her granddaughter Navya on her podcast, Jaya Bachchan said she is disgusted by people, who interfere in her personal life.

"I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them," Jaya Bachchan said.

When Navya asked if Jaya Bachchan knew this would happen when she decided to become an actor, she replied that she never 'catered to it' nor 'endorsed it'. She also said that it upsets her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya Bachchan will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.