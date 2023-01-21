Jay-Z spotted in Dubai ahead of Beyoncé's performance

Boxer Amir Khan bumped into him and shared a picture of the encounter on social media

Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 9:07 AM

Popular rapper Jay-Z was spotted in Dubai, at Atlantis, The Palm, ahead of Beyoncé's performance in the city.

The artist was spotted by boxer Amir Khan, who is from London but now resides in Dubai.

In a picture shared on Instagram, the boxer is seen making a fist with the superstar. The image was captioned: "HOV Rock Paper Scissor, I win." Jay-Z is seen making a peace sign in the photograph. Hence, the pun on the kindergartener's game.

Jay-Z is also known as 'Hov' which is a short form of the word Jehovah, indicating that he is the 'God of rap'.

Earlier, some lucky Dubai residents enjoyed a sound check when Beyoncé songs blared out on Wednesday night ahead of her gig this weekend at the opening of Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah.

Several social media accounts posted clips of what appeared to be sound checks — with the superstar heard singing parts of her iconic single 'Crazy in Love'.

Beyoncé is performing at a reported price tag of $24 million. Supergroup Swedish House Mafia will also belt out a selection of hits at the exclusive event which will mark Beyoncé’s first concert in five years and is reportedly the launching pad for her upcoming Renaissance Tour, as per TMZ.

