'Jay Kelly' trailer: George Clooney embarks on a journey of self-discovery

The film narrates the tale of a superstar who is trying to rediscover himself while confronting his past and present with his devoted manager, played by Adam Sandler

Published: Tue 30 Sept 2025, 12:32 PM

The much-awaited trailer of George Clooney and Adam Sandler's 'Jay Kelly' is finally out. The movie is directed by the Oscar Award nominee Noah Baumbach.

The film narrates the tale of a superstar who is trying to rediscover himself while confronting his past and present with his devoted manager, Ron, played by Adam Sandler.

The movie is slated to release in selected theatres on November 14 and will debut on Netflix on December 5.

After taking stock of his personal and professional choices, relationships and the legacy he is set to leave behind, Jay Kelly impulsively sets off on a whirlwind adventure through Europe with Ron, who is deeply embedded in his life, reported Deadline.

In the trailer, Clooney is seen travelling through trains while meeting his fans, leaving chaos behind for his management team.

As the trailer progresses, Clooney questions his existence and success, saying, "What if Everything you thought you were was not true?"

Netflix shared the trailer on its Instagram handle.

The film also stars Grace Edwards, Riley Keough, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Stacy Keach, Patrick Wilson, Eve Hewson, Greta Gerwig, Alba Rohrwacher, among others.

The film is produced by David Heyman, Amy Pascal and Baumbach, and it features an original score by Nicholas Britell.

The official trailer comes a month after the streamer dropped a first-look teaser and on the day of the pic's New York Film Festival premiere.

Jay Kelly debuted at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a 10-minute standing ovation. Clooney was unable to attend the film's press conference and premiere due to a sinus infection.