Jawan director Atlee welcomes second child with wife Priya

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Monday.

The couple shared the joyful news on social media, sparking an outpouring of congratulations from fans and members of the film fraternity.

Atlee made the announcement with a heartfelt message, writing, "Feeling blessed."

He also posted a creative note that read, "Yay! I've got a baby sister! We, Priya and Atlee, are blessed with a baby girl. April 20, 2026."

The announcement was accompanied by a playful illustration of their son Meer, expressing excitement about meeting his newborn sibling.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXVy3UlgnRW/?igsh=bjlxcG9sNmpjcHRp

Soon after the news was shared, well-wishers flooded the comments section with messages of love and blessings for the family.

Rashmika Mandanna left red heart and face holding back tears emoticon in the comments section.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also wrote, "Congratulations," with red heart emoticons.

Atlee and Priya, who tied the knot in 2014, had welcomed their first child, a son named Meer, in January 2023.

The arrival of their daughter marks a new chapter for the family, who are now celebrating life as a family of four.

On the work front, Atlee is working on his upcoming multi-starrer film Raaka, which features actors Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

The project has already generated significant buzz following the release of its intense first look.