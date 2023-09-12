'Jawan' actress Priyamani reveals Shah Rukh Khan didn't want her to stand behind him in dance sequence

The delay of some big titles, like 'Dune: Part Two,' has ramifications for coming releases like 'May December' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Renowned South Indian actress Priyamani was recently featured as a member of Shah Rukh Khan's team in the Atlee-directed project, Jawan. Nevertheless, this marked a reunion rather than a debut collaboration with the superstar. They had previously shared the screen in the song One Two Three Four Get On The Dance Floor from the movie Chennai Express. Recently, Priyamani shared her thoughts on reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan, particularly for another song, Zinda Banda.
During an interview with Connect FM Canada, Priyamani fondly reminisced about the rehearsals for the song, where she was positioned behind Shah Rukh. However, when the superstar got to know of this, he paid particular attention to her placement. Priyamani revealed that Shah Rukh then communicated with the film's director, Atlee, and choreographer, Shobi Master, suggesting that she should stand beside him. He humorously remarked that she had been his "dance teacher" since their time together in Chennai Express and could assist him if he happened to forget his dance steps.
“He said, ‘What are you doing behind me?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, sir. They’ve placed me behind you. This is what they said.’ He said, ‘No,’ and took my hand, caught my shoulder, and made me stand next to him. He told Shobi master and Atlee sir, ‘I want this girl to stand next to me. I don’t care what the choreography is. I don’t get anything. She is my dance teacher right from Chennai Express. I don’t care even if I go wrong. I’m going to look at her only and we’re going to do so,'" said Priyamani.
“So every step he used to ask me, ‘Tell me how you do.’ I said, ‘Sir, the hand is like this, the leg is like that and we have to just move this way. If you actually notice in the song, Sanya (Malhotra) is on his right and I’m on his left. So, he always wanted us to be next to him," she added.
ALSO READ:
The delay of some big titles, like 'Dune: Part Two,' has ramifications for coming releases like 'May December' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
No details have been confirmed in terms of the season’s plot or when it might air
Released on September 7, the initial reviews of the movie suggested that it was already a blockbuster as fans went into a frenzy
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to X to show his appreciation for his fanbase
To access this new feature, here's what you have to do
City Times looks back at the glorious career of the legendary Indian singer and lists out her iconic songs over the decades
The actor, who had a congenital heart defect, has undergone heart surgery three times
Early in the day, videos of fans with huge cut-outs of King Khan reaching the theatres in different parts of India made their way to social media