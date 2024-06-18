Javed Akhtar is full of praise for ‘Chandu Champion’

Indian screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar (Photo by AFP)

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 12:40 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 12:42 PM

Kartik Aaryan’s new movie, Chandu Champion, is receiving rave reviews; the latest is by screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Recently posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Watched Chandu Champion. Who would have believed it if it not would have been a 100% true story .particularly enjoyed the 2nd half. Another feather in Kabir khan’s cap . Kartik is a delightful surprise in a dramatic role . Vijay Raaz is brilliant. Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterji’ s work is mind blowing . My hats off to the editor.”

The Kabir Khan-directed film is based on the life story of Murlikant Petkar, who overcame a number of odds to become India’s first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming.