E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Javed Akhtar is full of praise for ‘Chandu Champion’

Says it’s another feather in director Kabir Khan’s cap

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Indian screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar (Photo by AFP)
Indian screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar (Photo by AFP)

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 12:40 PM

Last updated: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 12:42 PM

Kartik Aaryan’s new movie, Chandu Champion, is receiving rave reviews; the latest is by screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Recently posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Watched Chandu Champion. Who would have believed it if it not would have been a 100% true story .particularly enjoyed the 2nd half. Another feather in Kabir khan’s cap . Kartik is a delightful surprise in a dramatic role . Vijay Raaz is brilliant. Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterji’ s work is mind blowing . My hats off to the editor.”


The Kabir Khan-directed film is based on the life story of Murlikant Petkar, who overcame a number of odds to become India’s first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming.

The movie is currently running in UAE theatres.


ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment