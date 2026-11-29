This was a dance Jason Derulo wouldn't want to forget for a lifetime.

The hitmaker behind Whatcha Say, Savage Love and Want to Want Me invited a fan on stage to dance to his Mi Chico track. Little did he expect the audience member to steal the spotlight.

Videos of the fan, bespectacled and wearing a grey suit, and dancing along with the American singer-songwriter and dancer of Haitian descent, turned wildly popular on social media. It wasn't immediately clear where the performance took place.

It wasn't just the dance with Derulo that grabbed attention; it was the manner in which the fan danced, matching the hitmaker step for step.

As soon as the fan enters the stage, he shakes hands with the pop star, and then the two begin to dance next to each other. As the song progresses, the fan's groovy moves leave Derulo impressed, who looks at the audience with mock surprise. Derulo then moves a couple of steps behind to let the gathering admire his fan's performance. He then joins again as the moves pick up pace; the audience is just too interested in the unknown man who has impressed his pop idol, clapping and cheering along.

A user posted the video on X, capturing the moment in a Spanish caption. "This is the definition of not judging a book by its cover Jason Derulo invited a fan to do the Mi Chico trend and anyone who saw the formal outfit had no idea he’d been waiting his whole life for this moment," read its English translation.

esse Ã© a definiÃ§Ã£o de nÃ£o julgar o livro pela capa



Jason Derulo chamou um fÃ£ pra fazer a trend de âmi chicoâ e quem viu a roupa social nem imaginava que ele esperou a vida inteira por esse momento pic.twitter.com/32HtvN7aGT — Lucas ð¦ (@vlucasrocha) November 28, 2026

This isn't the first time Derulo has invited fans on stage. Videos of him bringing fans on stage to dance during his live performances, particularly to his track Mi Chico, which means my boy in Spanish, have turned popular multiple times in the past.

Mi Chico is a 2026 Afro house and pop crossover track originally sung by Romanian musician DJ Goja.

The song turned into an internet sensation, with Derulo congratulating Goja on Instagram. It was then that the latter suggested that they produce a new version, which Derulo agreed to.