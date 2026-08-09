Jason Clarke joins Will Smith, Jaafar Jackson in action-thriller 'Supermax'

Australian actor Jason Clarke has joined the cast of Supermax, an upcoming action-thriller from Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax.

According to Deadline, Clarke is the latest addition to the film following Jaafar Jackson, the breakout star of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael.

The pair will share the screen with Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb, who play two FBI agents investigating a seemingly impossible murder within the walls of a maximum-security prison.

David Gordon Green is set to direct Supermax from a screenplay by David Weil and David J. Rosen.

The Picture Company's Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman will produce alongside Smith and Adam Fishbach of Westbrook Studios.

Weil and Rosen will executive produce alongside Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman, President of Film Alexandra Loewy, COO Thom Zadra and SVP Spencer Ela. James Lassiter and Miguel Melendez will executive produce for Westbrook Studios, while Natalie Laine Williams will serve as associate producer.