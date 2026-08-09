Jason Clarke joins Will Smith, Jaafar Jackson in action-thriller 'Supermax'

The Australian actor is the latest addition to the Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax film

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 9 Aug 2026, 10:47 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Australian actor Jason Clarke has joined the cast of Supermax, an upcoming action-thriller from Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax.

According to Deadline, Clarke is the latest addition to the film following Jaafar Jackson, the breakout star of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael.

Recommended For You

Iraq PM says received invite to visit Riyadh after US-Saudi strikes

Iraq PM says received invite to visit Riyadh after US-Saudi strikes

Strait of Hormuz deal between Iran and Oman expected soon: US official

Strait of Hormuz deal between Iran and Oman expected soon: US official

Iraq PM says received invite to visit Riyadh after US-Saudi strikes

Iraq PM says received invite to visit Riyadh after US-Saudi strikes

Oman says ongoing Hormuz negotiations are ‘positive and constructive’

Oman says ongoing Hormuz negotiations are ‘positive and constructive’

UAE public holiday: Best places to visit during the August long weekend

UAE public holiday: Best places to visit during the August long weekend

 

The pair will share the screen with Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb, who play two FBI agents investigating a seemingly impossible murder within the walls of a maximum-security prison.

David Gordon Green is set to direct Supermax from a screenplay by David Weil and David J. Rosen.

The Picture Company's Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman will produce alongside Smith and Adam Fishbach of Westbrook Studios.

Weil and Rosen will executive produce alongside Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman, President of Film Alexandra Loewy, COO Thom Zadra and SVP Spencer Ela. James Lassiter and Miguel Melendez will executive produce for Westbrook Studios, while Natalie Laine Williams will serve as associate producer.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iraq PM says received invite to visit Riyadh after US-Saudi strikes

2

UAE announces public, private sector holiday for Prophet's birthday

3

Strait of Hormuz deal between Iran and Oman expected soon: US official

4

UAE public holiday: Best places to visit during the August long weekend

5

UAE peak summer to end soon? Suhail star to rise on August 24