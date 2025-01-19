Jasleen Royal performs 'We Pray' with Chris Martin at Coldplay's Mumbai concert

Musician Jasleen Royal, who wowed audiences with her performances on India's Got Talent in 2009, was Coldplay's opening act in Mumbai on Saturday.

The singer, known for her proficiency with multiple instruments, sang at DY Patil Stadium. She began the show with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

She also joined Chris Martin on stage later for a rendition of We Pray, from the band's latest album, Moon Music. She also played the piano.

Taking to Instagram after the event, Royal posted clips of her performance and rehearsals. She wrote, "Thank you Mumbai, I love you."

Coldplay, which just finished playing in the UAE and is in India for its next set of concerts, brought a tonne of surprises for the audience.

Martin charmed fans by reading placards held by the audience, saying "Shukriya" [thank you].