Jared Leto accused of sexual misconduct by 10 women in new BBC documentary

Actor and musician Jared Leto has been accused of criminal sexual conduct by four women who allege the incidents occurred when they were teenagers, according to a new BBC documentary that features allegations from 10 women, nine of whom are speaking publicly for the first time, according to Variety.

Titled Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, the documentary details allegations made by 10 women against the Oscar-winning actor.

One woman alleged that Leto assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another claimed the actor threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19. A third woman alleged she had sex with Leto in California when she was 17, below the state's age of consent at the time, and claimed the actor "shrugged off" a conversation about the legal age being 18.

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A fourth woman alleged that Leto made repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16 and, on at least one occasion, suggested they should have sex, according to the documentary.

The BBC reported that it reviewed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that the fourth woman said she was asked to sign to prevent her from discussing her relationship with Leto. She declined to sign it.

All of the women featured in Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret alleged that their interactions with Leto took place between 2002 and 2016, when the actor, now 54, was in his 30s and 40s.

"This was 25 years ago. He has gotten away with it," one of the women says in the documentary.

According to the BBC, it corroborated a number of the women's accounts through interviews with friends and family members who said they were told about the alleged encounters at the time. The broadcaster also said it reviewed photographs and messages that it says support some of the women's accounts, according to Variety.

The documentary also includes interviews with two former staff members associated with Leto's band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, who alleged that employees were uncomfortable with the actor's interactions with teenage girls. They claimed Leto would sometimes invite teenage girls backstage to his dressing room or to the house where he was recording.

"I think everyone thought the age gap was way too big," one of the former staff members says in the documentary.

The BBC documentary follows earlier allegations made against Leto. Last year, Los Angeles DJ Allie Teilz publicly accused the actor of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, alleging that the incident left her traumatised. According to Variety, her claims prompted several other women to come forward with similar allegations.

Leto has not been charged with any crime in connection with the allegations described in the documentary. The allegations have not been proven in court. According to Variety, he has denied previous accusations of inappropriate conduct.