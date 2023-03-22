Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's film 'Bawaal' gets new release date

Amazon Prime Video shared the news on Twitter
Makers of the upcoming social drama Bawaal on Wednesday, announced the new release date of their film.
Taking to Twitter, production house Nadiadwala Grandson tweeted, "National Award-Winners #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 are back with #BAWAAL. Watch their epic creation on 6th October 2023 in theatres near you! Starring @Varun_dvn & #JanhviKapoor."
Bawaal is all set to hit theatres on October 6, 2023. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Previously the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.
Due to the impending VFX and technical requirements, the decision to push the release of the film was taken. The film went into production last April in Lucknow, India, and the team later travelled to Amsterdam.
Bawaal marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun and Janhvi.
Meanwhile, Varun will be also seen in the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The action-packed series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Janhvi will be seen in Karan Johar's next sports drama, Mr and Mrs Maahi, opposite Rajkummar Rao.
