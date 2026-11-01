For Halloween, Janhvi Kapoor recreates mom Sridevi’s iconic look from 'Nagina'

Janhvi Kapoor brought back one of Bollywood’s most unforgettable cinematic images this Halloween, transforming into her late mother Sridevi’s snake-woman look from the 1986 fantasy thriller Nagina.

Janhvi recreated the iconic snake-woman look, complete with the film’s signature poses and an elaborate recreation of its original promotional poster.

Dressed in a custom-designed pink and ivory ensemble by designer Nidhi Halani, Janhvi completed the transformation with matching vintage jewellery and a bindi.

However, it was her fierce expressions and distinctive palm movements, reminiscent of Sridevi’s iconic portrayal from the movie, that brought the nostalgic recreation to life.

The Peddi actress enlisted her close friends to recreate the film’s memorable characters.

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Social media personality Orry stepped into the role originally played by late actor Rishi Kapoor, while photographer Vaishnav Praveen portrayed Amrish Puri’s menacing snake-charmer character, Bhairo Nath.

The trio also recreated the original Nagina poster, bringing together familiar visual elements from the 1986 blockbuster. Janhvi shared pictures and transformation diaries from the photoshoot on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at the elaborate Halloween tribute.

Captioning the photographs, the actor described the recreation as a homage to "one of the most iconic movie moments everrrr."

The post quickly drew affectionate reactions from her family and members of the film industry. Her sister Khushi Kapoor was particularly enthusiastic, commenting, "You have won Halloween."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also showered love on the nostalgic tribute.

Released in 1986, Nagina was directed and produced by Harmesh Malhotra and featured Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles.

The fantasy thriller became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of that year and went on to establish itself as a cult classic.

The film revolved around Rajiv, played by Rishi Kapoor, a wealthy man who falls in love with Rajni, an orphan portrayed by Sridevi. Although the couple marries despite his mother's initial disapproval, their lives take a dramatic turn when snake-charmer Bhairo Nath, played by Amrish Puri, reveals Rajni's extraordinary identity.

Sridevi's portrayal became one of the defining performances of her career. Her intense expressions, fluid hand movements and commanding screen presence established a place for her in Indian popular culture.

Among the film's most celebrated moments is the iconic song Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera, sung by Lata Mangeshkar.