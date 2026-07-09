Look: Janhvi Kapoor's hidden henna detail for Shikhar Pahariya goes viral

Actor Janhvi Kapoor grabbed attention at her sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception, not just for her elegant Manish Malhotra outfit but also for a small detail in her mehendi that quickly went viral on social media.

Janhvi shared a series of pictures from the celebrations on Instagram on July 8. While fans admired her traditional look, many noticed that her mehendi had the name "Shikhu", the nickname of her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, written in Hindi.

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been linked for several years. Reports suggest the two started dating in 2016 before reportedly parting ways after Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018.

Rumours of their relationship began again in 2023 after they were spotted together on several occasions. Since then, they have often been seen attending public events and spending time together, further adding to speculation about their relationship.

On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Peddi. The film sparked debate after a section of viewers criticised the portrayal of her character as being "hypersexualised." Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised to audiences and made changes to the film.