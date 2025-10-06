  • search in Khaleej Times
Jamie Lee Curtis says 'Freaky Friday' changed her career forever

The 2003 hit comedy, which also starred Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon, continues to be loved by fans even two decades later, so much so that it led to a sequel, 'Freakier Friday'

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 2:50 PM

UAE confirms no impact of tropical storm 'Shakti' on country

New UAE sugar tax on beverages takes effect January 2026

Abu Dhabi: Woman ordered to pay Dh812,500, plus compensation in villa loan case

Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis recently opened up about how Freaky Friday became one of the most important projects of her career, according to E! News.

The 2003 hit comedy, which also starred Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon, continues to be loved by fans even two decades later, so much so that it led to a sequel, Freakier Friday, earlier this year.

For Jamie Lee, the original film holds a special place in her journey as an actor. Looking back, she said that 'Freaky Friday' came into her life when she least expected it and ended up changing her career in a big way.

"It was an unexpected moment for me professionally," she explained in a clip included in Freakier Friday's bonus features.

"And then it became this pivoting moment for me professionally, because the movie was such an enormous worldwide success."

'Freakier Friday' is a 2025 fantasy comedy film directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss. Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, the film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao, Ryan Malgarini, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Lucille Soong reprising their respective roles from the original film, with Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons in her feature film debut and Manny Jacinto joining the cast.