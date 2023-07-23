'Hell and back': Jamie Foxx speaks out about medical emergency, health scare

No details on his medical condition were divulged, leading to speculation that the 'Django Unchained' star could have a serious health issue

Photo: AFP

By AFP Published: Sun 23 Jul 2023, 1:59 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Jul 2023, 2:27 PM

Oscar-winning US actor Jamie Foxx said an unspecified medical emergency that thrust his health into the spotlight earlier this year sent him to "hell and back" but that he was finally able to work again.

"I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," Foxx said in an Instagram message posted overnight Friday to Saturday. He still did not say what went wrong with his health.

In April, the 55-year-old was rushed to a medical facility in the state of Georgia, where he was filming a Netflix movie.

No details on his medical condition were divulged, leading to speculation that the "Django Unchained" star could have a serious health issue.

But Foxx, at one point teary-eyed, dispelled rumours in the Instagram post, explaining that he had been avoiding the spotlight while recovering.

"I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through," he said.

"I went to hell and back and my road to recovery had some potholes as well."

Crossing his eyes comedically, he showed viewers that "the eyes are working just fine," before also moving his arm to demonstrate he wasn't paralysed.

In the post, Foxx vowed that he was "coming back and I'm able to work."

In May, his daughter Corinne confirmed he had been out of the hospital for weeks, even playing pickleball.

"If you see me out from now on and every once and a while I just burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man," the actor said. "I was sick, man. But now I've got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out."

Foxx, an actor, comedian and Grammy-winning singer, won an Academy Award in 2005 for the Ray Charles musical biopic "Ray," and was also Oscar-nominated for "Collateral" that same year.

He was recently filming "Back in Action," co-starring Cameron Diaz, in Georgia.

ALSO READ: