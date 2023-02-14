Jamie Campbell Bower and May Calamawy at MEFCC in Abu Dhabi

Styles won awards for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop/R&B Act.
Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower will make an appearance on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 at Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) in Abu Dhabi.
This UK-born actor, entertainer, songwriter, and artist is known for his work in Harry Potter, The Twilight Saga, Mortal Instruments, Fantastic Beasts, and, as of 2022, Netflix’s most popular original series Stranger Things playing Peter Ballard who transforms into the iconic Dungeons & Dragons villain Vecna.
Meanwhile, Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy will be at MEFCC on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4. Her breakthrough role came in 2019 as a series regular on comedy series, Ramy, but you may know her better as Layla El-Faouly in Moon Knight, playing the wife of Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector - an archaeologist who by season's end transforms into what Marvel fans instantly recognized as the superhero Scarlet Scarab.
Jamie and May are on the official MEFCC celebrity line-up at Meet the Stars where fans can also get autographs or photographs with House of the Dragon’s, Matt Smith, Lord of the Ring’s, Gollum, Andy Serkis and C-3PO star, Anthony Daniels. More celebrities will be announced soon.
Titled 'Naiyo Lagda', the romantic song features Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal
As they playfully complete the garland ceremony, bright pink confetti rains upon them in a stunning scene that looks straight out of a movie
The Netflix Arabic reality TV show was in the Global Top 10 for Non-English series for four weeks in a row after its release last year
Check out the best offers around town to ring in the most romantic day of the year
The superstars shake a leg at a wedding in Jaipur
The event to be held at the Museum of the Future will also feature rapper will.i.am and other notable guests
The designer was inspired by Hepburn's 1990s TV documentary series 'Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn'