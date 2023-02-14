Jamie Campbell Bower and May Calamawy at MEFCC in Abu Dhabi

The 'Stranger Things' and 'Moon Knight' stars are the latest additions to MEFCC's celebrity line-up

By CT Desk Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 1:05 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 1:13 PM

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower will make an appearance on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 at Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) in Abu Dhabi.

This UK-born actor, entertainer, songwriter, and artist is known for his work in Harry Potter, The Twilight Saga, Mortal Instruments, Fantastic Beasts, and, as of 2022, Netflix’s most popular original series Stranger Things playing Peter Ballard who transforms into the iconic Dungeons & Dragons villain Vecna.

Meanwhile, Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy will be at MEFCC on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4. Her breakthrough role came in 2019 as a series regular on comedy series, Ramy, but you may know her better as Layla El-Faouly in Moon Knight, playing the wife of Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector - an archaeologist who by season's end transforms into what Marvel fans instantly recognized as the superhero Scarlet Scarab.

Jamie and May are on the official MEFCC celebrity line-up at Meet the Stars where fans can also get autographs or photographs with House of the Dragon’s, Matt Smith, Lord of the Ring’s, Gollum, Andy Serkis and C-3PO star, Anthony Daniels. More celebrities will be announced soon.