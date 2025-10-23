James Gunn has discussed 'Constantine 2' with Keanu Reeves

Filmmaker James Gunn opened up on a possible Constantine sequel that Keanu Reeves has been wanting to do for quite some time, reported Deadline.

Constantine is a 2005 supernatural superhero film directed by Francis Lawrence and written by Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello. It is loosely based on the Hellblazer comic book series. The film stars Keanu Reeves as John Constantine, a cynical exorcist.

In a new interview, the ace filmmaker shared what he knows about a possible follow-up to the 2005 film starring Reeves.

"I've discussed it on and off. I've discussed it with Keanu," Gunn said on the BobaTalks podcast. "But I have not read any script yet."

Earlier, Reeves shared details about the sequel, saying, "We've been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios, and they said, 'OK.' So, we're going to try and write a script."

Director Lawrence said that they had a "great idea" for the sequel, adding, "We have gone through a bunch of the comics over the years and looked at things." The filmmaker said that the idea they have for the sequel stems from having the character "in the back of our minds for 20 years and just kind of percolating on ideas, and stories and characters we love, and ideas we love," according to Deadline.

In 2023, Lawrence revealed that the sequel had suffered some setbacks due to the writer's strike. He told Gamespot, "We had to jump through a bunch of hurdles to get control of the character again, because other people had control of the Vertigo stuff. We have control."