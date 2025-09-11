  • search in Khaleej Times


James Gunn drops first clues about 'Superman' sequel, filming to start in April 2026

Gunn recently explained that the story will not just centre on Superman, played by David Corenswet, but will also give major importance to Lex Luthor

Published: Thu 11 Sept 2025, 12:17 PM

Watch: Qatar PM calls Netanyahu 'narcissist' after Doha strikes in CNN interview

UAE President arrives in Salalah in Oman on friendly visit

Viral video: Charlie Kirk debate opponent Dean Withers 'distraught' after shooting

The "Man of Steel" is set to fly again; however, this time, he won't be the only focus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn has revealed new details about the follow-up to his summer blockbuster, titled 'Man of Tomorrow,' which is expected to begin filming in April 2026.

Gunn, in a recent interview, explained that the story will not just centre on Superman, played by David Corenswet, but will also give major importance to Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult.

"It is a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat," Gunn said. "And it's more complicated than that. It's as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly."

The writer-director also shared that he has completed most of the script. "Although I am creating the Superman sequel that we're starting to shoot in April or so... I'm done writing that for the most part," Gunn said.

The acclaimed director later teased the future of his self-titled 'Superman Saga' in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter at the 'Peacemaker' season two premiere.

He said, "I've already finished the treatment for the next story in what I'll call the 'Superman Saga.' The treatment is done, which means a very, very worked-out treatment. I'm working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today."

'Man of Tomorrow' is scheduled to release in theatres on July 9, 2027. Before that, DC Studios has two other big releases: Supergirl, directed by Craig Gillespie, on June 26, 2026, and Clayface, directed by James Watkins, on September 11, 2026.