James Cameron watches 'RRR' twice, SS Rajamouli 'on top of the world'

The film bagged two more trophies at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards

Director SS Rajamouli is currently enjoying the grand success of his magnum opus RRR as after winning the prestigious Golden Globe award, the film bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.

On Monday, Rajamouli shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram account and expressed heartfelt gratitude as filmmaker James Cameron admired his RRR and recommended it to his wife.

Taking to Instagram, Rajamouli captioned the post, "The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both."

RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics Choice Award for Best Song for its track Naatu Naatu. It also picked up the Critics choice award for Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Team RRR on its official Twitter account and reacted to a message which stated that an American journalist said that the Avatar director "admires" the film.

"James Cameron admires RRR... LOVE YOUU SIRRR @JimCameron...," read the post.

Soon after Rajamouli shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons and shared congratulatory messages for the entire RRR team.

"No1 director of india with No1 director of World," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Two Genuine Directors James Cameron with SS Rajamouli."

"Proud moment for all indians. Thank you SSR sir for bringing this glory to India and indians. I have so much and admiration respect for you. God bless you and your whole family. Congrats," another fan wrote.