James Cameron teases bold new direction for 'Avatar 3'

The Avatar franchise, known for its groundbreaking visuals and intricate storytelling, is set to return with its third instalment, Avatar 3: Fire and Ash, in 2025. Filmmaker James Cameron has been raising excitement—and curiosity—by hinting that this chapter might be the boldest yet, defying audience expectations and breaking new ground.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, the Academy Award-winning director opened up about his vision for the next instalment. Cameron emphasised his commitment to making daring creative choices, even at the risk of polarizing viewers. “It’s a tricky thing,” Cameron admitted. “We could be getting high on our own supply here, and everybody who looks at it (the new film) goes, that’s not what I signed up for.’ But if you’re not making brave choices, you’re wasting everybody’s time and money.”

Cameron added that the film will take audiences to unexpected places, promising high-intensity action sequences and deeper character development. “We’ve got some really clever action set-pieces. You can get your blood up in this movie,” he shared. “What excites me as an artist who recently turned 70 is not just doing it again but reaching a level of character and intrigue you haven’t seen before in an Avatar movie.”

Avatar: The Way of Water, the second film in the series, premiered in 2022, 13 years after the original Avatar debuted in 2009. The sequel followed Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as they protected their family from the returning Skypeople and Colonel Quaritch (Steven Lang), while also introducing audiences to the water-based Metkayina tribe of the Na’vi. Featuring a star-studded cast that included Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis, the film grossed $2.3 billion worldwide, securing its position as the third-highest-grossing film of all time, behind only its predecessor, Avatar, which earned $2.9 billion.

The franchise has been a passion project for Cameron, produced alongside his longtime creative partner Jon Landau, who passed away in July. Landau’s contributions to the Avatar films were instrumental in shaping their success, and his legacy will undoubtedly resonate in the upcoming installment.

With production well ahead of schedule, Cameron shared that they have completed double the number of shots at this stage compared to The Way of Water. "We're getting to the point where we're actually getting good at this," he said, hinting at the meticulous craftsmanship fans have come to expect from the franchise.