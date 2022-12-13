James Cameron misses 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere after testing Covid positive

The filmmaker initially revealed the infection Sunday night

By ANI Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 11:52 AM Last updated: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 11:58 AM

American filmmaker James Cameron could not attend the Monday premiere of his highly anticipated film Avatar: The Way of Water in Los Angeles after he tested positive for Covid-19.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Disney spokesperson said, "Jim has Covid but is feeling fine. He tested positive as part of a routine testing cadence. He will continue to complete his schedule virtually but will not be at the premiere."

The filmmaker initially revealed the infection Sunday night, during the opening ceremony of his multimedia experience Pressure: James Cameron into the Abyss at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

He was set to attend the event in person but spoke at the opening reception via Zoom.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

As per Deadline, reports have claimed that the production budget alone for the film has reached $250 million.

A sequel to the Award-winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar, which was released in theatres 13 years ago, the script for Avatar: The Way of Water comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman.

Avatar: The Way of Water releases December 15 in the UAE.