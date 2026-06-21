James Burrows dies at 85: 'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox pay tribute

James Burrows, the acclaimed television director behind some of the most iconic episodes of Friends, has died at the age of 85, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the show's cast.

Among those paying tribute were Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, who shared emotional messages remembering the man they affectionately referred to as a mentor and father figure.

Cox reflected on Burrows' unique relationship with the cast, revealing that he often referred to them as "the kids."

"Jimmy B called me Cox-N-Hammer. I have no idea why or what it means, but I just went with it 'cause he was Jimmy Burrows," she wrote on Instagram.

She added that Burrows "took the cast under his wing and taught us everything we needed to know," both through his direction and his life advice.

"I would beg him to make more time to direct us, but so did all of his other shows, because everything was better when he was around. You felt safe and confident and man, what a blast we had!" Cox wrote.

The actress also praised Burrows' humility despite his immense success.

"I'm not sure how someone with that much talent, wisdom, and adoration could be so egoless. Making anything the best it could be was all that mattered to Jimmy," she said, adding that she would miss "the joy and laughter" he brought to everyone around him.

Aniston also shared a heartfelt tribute, referring to the director as "Papa Burrows."

"The hardest thing about writing this is that you spent a lifetime making people feel loved, and now it feels impossible to put all of that love into a few paragraphs," she wrote.

Recalling one of Burrows' favourite expressions, Aniston said he would often ask: "Where are the kids?" and encourage the cast to make a joke work.

"He was a father figure to me. He always checked in on me. He worried about me, celebrated me, taught me, guided me, and held me through the hardest times and the best of times," she wrote.

Aniston credited Burrows with teaching the cast the importance of supporting one another on and off screen.

"Most of all, he taught us, the kids, how important it is to love and respect one another. To take care of each other. To have each other's backs and support each other, no matter what."

She ended her tribute by saying: "I miss your voice. I miss your laugh. I miss your brilliance. Wherever you are, I hope someone is asking, 'Where are the kids?'"

Burrows was one of television's most influential directors, with a career spanning decades and credits that included Friends, Cheers, Will & Grace, Taxi and numerous other hit sitcoms. He directed the pilot episode of Friends in 1994 and went on to helm several episodes of the NBC comedy, helping shape the tone and chemistry that would make the series a global phenomenon.

His death marks the loss of one of television's most celebrated creative figures, whose influence extended far beyond the shows he directed and into the lives of the actors who worked alongside him.