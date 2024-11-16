Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson in heavyweight boxing match

Boxing legend Mike Tyson (left) and US YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul fight during their heavyweight boxing bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday. — AFP

Jake Paul beat boxing legend Mike Tyson by unanimous decision to win an intergenerational heavyweight battle in Texas on Friday that failed to live up to its enormous hype.

The bout between the 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-prizefighter Paul and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson was streamed live on Netflix and played out in front of a sold-out crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

As the bout was streamed on Netflix, users reported problems on the streaming platform. As the two men faced off ahead of the match, Tyson hit Paul flush on the cheek with his right hand following the formal weigh-in.

A scrum of security swiftly intervened to separate the two fighters following the incident before Tyson was ushered away.

Tyson weighed in at 228.4 pounds while Paul weighed in at 227.2 pounds.

"Talking's over," Tyson said before making his exit with members of his entourage.