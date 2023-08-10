Rajinikanth's Jailer: Elephant outside theatre, crackers, prayers as fans go in overdrive

A Japanese couple has travelled all the way from Osaka to India's Chennai only to watch Rajinikanth's Jailer

Thu 10 Aug 2023

Indian superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has finally hit theatres worldwide. Jailer marks the grand comeback of Rajinikanth after two years. Fans in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu and beyond cannot contain their excitement. So much so that some offices have declared August 10 as a holiday and offered free tickets to their employees.

Pictures and videos of fans making a beeline for theatres across Chennai have surfaced online. From offering milk to Rajinikanth’s posters to bursting crackers and holding prayers for the film’s success, fans simply can’t wait to see their favourite superstar rule the big screens.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, fans in Tamil Nadu state have erected giant posters of the actor and are seen dancing to peppy beats. We can also spot an elephant outside a theatre. A few seconds later, some people are seen offering milk to superstar Rajinikanth’s poster.

In another video released by ANI, fans, wearing customised T-shirts of Rajinikanth, are bursting crackers and grooving to the actor’s hit songs outside a theatre. We can also post a few fans offering a garland to Rajinikanth’s poster outside the theatre.

Such is the craze that a Japanese couple has travelled all the way from Osaka to Chennai only to watch Rajinikanth's Jailer. Yasuda Hidetoshi, who is Rajinikanth’s fan club leader from Japan said, “To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai.”

Jailer has been released on approximately 300 screens in multiple languages, in both single screens and multiplexes, reported Indian media.

Producer Jayanna told The New Indian Express that Jailer will enjoy an extensive network of screens, as the makers have planned 5 to 6 am shows in single theatres across Karnataka state in south. On the other hand, multiplexes have planned at least 15 to 20 shows, which lead to a total exceeding 2,500 shows on the first day, the report added.

