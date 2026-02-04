'Jailer 3'?: Who's the dark horse roped in to direct Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan

Two of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, are set to appear together on screen for the first time in nearly 46 years, and the movie will be directed by someone who has delivered a blockbuster with the former.

Nelson Dilipkumar, known for his action flicks with a blend of dark humour and sarcasm, will be helming this project, India Today reported citing people privy to the project. The announcement is expected to be made in the form of a promo video.