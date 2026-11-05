'Jailer 2' OTT release: Prime Video locks streaming date

It's official. The action comedy Jailer 2, starring superstar Rajinikanth and a bevy of stars from across Indian film industries has got a release date for streaming platforms.

Prime Video India said on Instagram that the movie will release on November 12, 2026. "Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is back. Reloaded," it wrote in a post on Thursday, referencing Rajinikanth's character from the film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.

The movie will stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, according to the post.

The movie continues to run in theatres worldwide and has emerged as a box office hit, collecting Rs 8.21 billion as on November 4, according to data from the Indian film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Tamil films tend to stream on online platforms after a four-week period, and the date for Jailer 2, which released in theatres on October 15, is looming.

Runtime of the movie

Neither Sun Pictures nor Prime Video have issued a statement regarding the film's extended runtime in the online version.

Indian media reports suggested that the online cut could have an extra runtime of 30 minutes, following a barrage of online criticism that the roles of key characters from the film, including those of Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan, were trimmed.

The theatrical cut has a runtime of 175 minutes.

The outrage grew to such levels that it nearly threatened to eclipse Jailer 2's stellar box office performance.

Not only was Mathew's role (played by Mohanlal) shorter in Jailer 2, fans even pointed out that moments teased in its trailer were also not present in the version that hit theatres.

Antony Perumbavoor, film producer, long-time associate of Mohanlal as well as his confidant and business partner, made his discontent clear. At a recent function in Kochi, Perumbavoor told reporters in Malayalam: "That isn't (something) happy for us Malayalis. We share that unhappiness too."

However, Mirnaa Menon, who starred alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer and Jailer 2, said the film's production house would have given careful thought to such decisions.

“I don’t think they would have brought in a legend like Lalettan (Mohanlal) thinking they might cut his portions," Menon, who has also starred with Mohanlal in 2020's Big Brother, told Cinema Express.

She also said Mohanlal wouldn't be bothered about such topics.

"I'm sure Nelson (Nelson Dilipkumar, the director) had strong reasons, and more importantly, I don’t think a star like Lalettan would even be bothered by all this," she told Cinema Express. "As far as he is concerned, it was just a couple of days of fun shoots with friends like Rajini sir."

Jailer 2 features an ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Namo Narayana, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa Menon. Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivaraj Kumar and Hrithik Roshan appear in cameos.