Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee to star in Netflix crime comedy 'Pushpak Vimaan'

Writer Sudip Sharma is set to bring a new crime series titled 'Pushpak Vimaan' which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Barun Sobti in the lead roles.

Co-created and written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the series marks a deliberate shift for Sharma to comedy after being a part of crime thriller including 'Paatal Lok', 'Udta Punjab', Kohrra' and others. It is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Produced by Film Squad Productions, 'Pushpak Vimaan' is a crime caper in which humour arises from an eclectic ensemble of characters and a sequence of events that escalates well beyond anyone’s control.

Sudip Sharma, the creator and director of the series expressed his excitement of working on 'Pushpak Vimaan' saying that he wants to explore a "very different creative space."

“With 'Pushpak Vimaan', I wanted to explore a very different creative space. It is a crime caper, but one in which the humour comes from the characters, their circumstances and the sheer unpredictability of the situations they find themselves in. Netflix is where I choose to experiment, and it was the natural home for a story of this nature. It provided the space to explore the genre freely and to bring this unusual ensemble of characters to life,” said Sharma.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, "With Pushpak Vimaan, we’re happy to champion Sudip’s creativity once again, this time with a comedy series he wrote, showran and directed and it’s an unputdownable caper."

'Pushpak Vimaan' marks the second creative collaboration between Sudip Sharma and Netflix, following the success of 'Kohrra'.