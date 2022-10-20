Jacqueline Fernandez teams up with Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal for 'extreme sports' film

The movie will see Jammwal perform a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences.

Actors Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez are set to star in a sports action film, the makers announced Thursday.

Titled Crakk, the movie will be directed by Aditya Datt of Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21 fame.

Crakk follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

Jammwal said the aim is to break all boundaries and explore a thrilling sports action film.

"Looking at the current scenario and the way the audiences have changed, I have realised that everyone puts limits on everything they do, and it spreads in work, and the environment.

"This changing scenario has confirmed that there are no limits but only plateaus and we must not stay there. We must go beyond them. Hence a movie on extreme sports from India," the actor-producer said in a statement.

Rampal said Crakk offers a lot more things to the audience and praised Jammwal for his dedication to perfect action sequences.

Fernandez said she was thoroughly impressed by the script narration of Crakk and immediately decided to be a part of it. She added she is looking forward to working with Vidyut and the rest of the team.

The film has started shooting in Poland. It is scheduled to be released in 2023.