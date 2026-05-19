Cannes 2026: Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in black sequin dress at Chopard event

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has returned to the Cannes Film Festival, making another high-profile appearance at the 2026 edition of the prestigious global event.

The actor attended luxury jewellery brand Chopard's "Miracle" show on the French Riviera during the ongoing 79th Cannes Film Festival.

Jacqueline shared glimpses from the evening on her official Instagram handle, posting a photograph of herself walking on a purple carpet outdoors at dusk. In the image, she is seen wearing a sparkling strapless black mini-dress paired with classic black pumps.

The actor captioned the post, "Tonight for @chopard Miracle show in Cannes! Beautiful collection, congrats @chopardbycaroline @carolinescouture @chopard."

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

For the event, Jacqueline opted for a chic monochrome look featuring a strapless, form-fitting black mini dress embellished with shimmering sequins and beadwork. Representing Chopard, she accessorised the outfit with a statement diamond necklace and a matching diamond bracelet.

Her beauty look featured voluminous Hollywood waves styled with a middle parting, along with soft, smoky eye makeup and a neutral nude lip.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival, running from May 12 to May 23 marks Jacqueline's third consecutive high-profile appearance at the festival.

In 2024, she attended the premiere of The Substance while representing India at Cannes. In 2025, she was recognised as one of six global honourees by the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema initiative for her contributions to cinema.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in the Sonu Sood-directed action thriller Fateh and the star-studded comedy Housefull 5.

She will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment of the comedy franchise, directed by Ahmed Khan. Fernandez stars alongside a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.